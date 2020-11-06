Russia Failed to Provide All Requested Data on Navalny Case - German Justice Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia has not provided all of the information requested by Germany on the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, German Justice Ministry said Friday.

The Russian Interior Ministry said earlier in the day that Russia got no substantial answers on Navalny's alleged poisoning from Germany, France or Sweden.

"In this particular case, we do not have all of the required information," a representative of the minsitry told a briefing.

The Justice Ministry said that Navalny's personal data could be transferred only if an official probe was opened in Russia.

Germany has sent Russia a request on this, received a reply and is now working on it, the representative said.