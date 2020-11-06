UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Failed To Provide All Requested Data On Navalny Case - German Justice Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russia Failed to Provide All Requested Data on Navalny Case - German Justice Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia has not provided all of the information requested by Germany on the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, German Justice Ministry said Friday.

The Russian Interior Ministry said earlier in the day that Russia got no substantial answers on Navalny's alleged poisoning from Germany, France or Sweden.

"In this particular case, we do not have all of the required information," a representative of the minsitry told a briefing.

The Justice Ministry said that Navalny's personal data could be transferred only if an official probe was opened in Russia.

Germany has sent Russia a request on this, received a reply and is now working on it, the representative said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia France German Germany Sweden All From Opposition

Recent Stories

PA moved call attention notice over death of farme ..

9 minutes ago

&#039;DEWA’s Enterprise Agility from Leading to ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders extend sympathies to Vietnamese Presid ..

21 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes “leave” over PM’s vis ..

29 minutes ago

Police ordered to mobilize security apparatus for ..

49 seconds ago

PIA finalizes direct flights to Saudi Arabia from ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.