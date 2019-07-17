UrduPoint.com
Russia Favors Holding Russia-Africa Summit Regularly - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:22 PM

Russia favors holding the Russia-Africa Summit regularly and suggests organizing it once every two or three years, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russia favors holding the Russia-Africa Summit regularly and suggests organizing it once every two or three years, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov said on Wednesday.

The first edition of the summit will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October.

"This surely won't be a single event. This is the first [summit], and this will be the beginning of a long road. We want to suggest [holding the summit] regularly, once two or three years," Bogdanov told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister added that next editions of the summit could be held at other venues.

