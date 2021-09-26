UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Russia wants the United Nations to play a bigger role in shaping global environmental agenda, which should be based on mutual interests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We are advocating strengthening of the UN's central role in creating the environmental protection agenda based on equal rights and respect for each other's mutual interests, including taking social and economic realities into account. Otherwise, it will be difficult to mobilize all states to achieve global climate goals," Lavrov said in his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.