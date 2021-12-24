Russia Fears Provocation by West in Belarus During Referendum on Basic Law - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia fears that the West may stage a provocation in Belarus during a referendum on the republic's basic law, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik.

Minsk announced on Thursday that Belarus would begin a nationwide discussion on the coutnry's new constitution draft next week.

Belarus is preparing its new constitution, which will be voted on by the people in a referendum, which is expected no later than February 2022.

"Of course, there are such concerns. To destabilize the situation, to arrange a color revolution, to establish its own control over the situation is a well-tested tactic of the West. Through the export of democracy, it develops new territories, expands its sphere of influence," Polishchuk said.