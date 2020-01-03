UrduPoint.com
Russia Fears Soleimani's Death Will Take Heavy Toll On Regional Peace - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:06 PM

Peace and stability in the Middle East will bear heavy consequences after a US strike killed a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Peace and stability in the middle East will bear heavy consequences after a US strike killed a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Friday.

"We were alarmed by the news of the death of the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Forces, Qasem Soleimani, in a US strike on the Baghdad airport.

Washington's move will lead to dire consequences for regional peace and stability," it said in a statement.

The ministry warned that, far from ending "complex problems" that plagued the Middle East, the killing would only trigger a new round of tensions in the region.

Frictions between the United States and Iran heightened after Washington quit a nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed sanctions on it in 2018. The two rivals were close to exchanging strikes last summer after the US accused Iran of attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

