Russia Fights Covid Based On Own Experience But Studies Foreign Protocols Too - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:57 PM

Russia structures its coronavirus fight based on its own experience, but it does take the situation and measures in other countries into account as well, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, when asked if Russia considered other countries' experience with mass testing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russia structures its coronavirus fight based on its own experience, but it does take the situation and measures in other countries into account as well, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, when asked if Russia considered other countries' experience with mass testing.

"Just like other countries, Russia has gained its own experience in fighting this epidemiological challenge and Russia is poceeding based on its spring experience, above all. Of course, while taking into account what has been done in other countries,too" the spokesman told reporters.

