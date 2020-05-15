UrduPoint.com
Russia Files Complaint Over Hague Court Decision On Yukos - Justice Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:53 PM

Russia Files Complaint Over Hague Court Decision on Yukos - Justice Ministry

Russia has sent a complaint to the Supreme Court of the Netherlands over the decision of the court in the Hague to order Russia to pay former Yukos shareholders $57 billion, the press service of the Russian Justice Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russia has sent a complaint to the Supreme Court of the Netherlands over the decision of the court in the Hague to order Russia to pay former Yukos shareholders $57 billion, the press service of the Russian Justice Ministry said Friday.

Initially, the arbitration court ruled that Russia should pay $50 billion to former shareholders of the company. The district court of the Hague overturned the decision in April 2016. However, the court of appeal in the Hague ruled in February that Russia was to pay $50 billion plus fees.

The court of the appeal overlooked multiple instances of the plaintiffs breaking anti-corruption laws, the Justice Ministry said.

The former shareholders obtained the company's assets via conspiring, organizing fictional auctions and bribing officials, the ministry said.

"Moreover, fictional 'empty' offshore companies controlled by Russian citizens de facto did not pay for Yukos shares and, as a result, did not make any contribution to the Russian economy," the ministry said.

The plaintiffs also misled the court regarding ultimate beneficiaries of the three companies suing Russia, the ministry said.

The court's decision does not correspond to the stance of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which found no political motivation or repressive nature in Russia's tax decisions on Yukos. The ECHR confirmed that the tax authorities were in their right to claim additional taxes from the company.

