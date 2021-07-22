UrduPoint.com
Russia Files First Ever Inter-State Complaint To ECHR Against Ukraine - Prosecutor General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has filed the first in the country's history inter-state complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Ukraine, accusing it of multiple violations of the European Convention on Human Rights.

"On 20 July 2021, the Russian Federation filed an inter-state complaint against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights under Article 33 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," the prosecutors said in a statement.

According to the statement, Russia says Kiev should be held responsible for "civilian deaths, unlawful imprisonment and ill-treatment of people" during the events on the Independence Square, or Maidan, in Kiev and the fire in the Trade Unions House in Odessa in 2014, as well as during the ongoing hostilities in the Donbas region.

Russia has also requested the ECHR to apply temporary measures "to oblige Ukraine to immediately end flagrant violations" such as blocking the supply of fresh water to Crimea, restricting the rights of national and linguistic minorities, banning Russian-language broadcasters or restricting access to Russian-language media.

