Russia Files Rioting Charges Against Leader of Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Criminal proceedings have been launched in Crimea against the leader of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People (outlawed in Russia), Refat Chubarov, for his organization of mass riots in 2014, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday in a statement.

"The investigative authorities of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol opened a criminal case against 62-year-old Chairman of the public association 'Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people' Refat Chubarov, who is charged with organizing mass riots accompanied by violence (Article 212, Paragraph 1 of Russia's Criminal Code)," the statement read.

According to the statement, investigators have obtained evidence of Chubarov's involvement in organizing riots near the building of the State Council of Crimea on February 25, 2014. The committee further states that Chubarov enlisted his deputy, Akhtem Chiygoz, to help, and personally led Mejlis supporters to disrupt a session lawmakers were having.