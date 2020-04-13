UrduPoint.com
Russia Finalizes Design Concept Of New Military Transport Aircraft To Replace An12 -Source

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) A design concept of a new military transport aircraft that will replace the Soviet-era Antonov An-12 has been generally approved, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

"A decision on the concept of a medium-airlift military transport aircraft has been made.

Some necessary paperwork still needs to be completed," the source said on Monday, adding that several design bureaus of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will be taking part in the project.

UAC General Director Yury Slyusar told Sputnik in December of last year that a new military transport aircraft to replace An-12 would be created before the end of 2020's.

According to Tupolev General Director Alexander Konyukhov, the company plans to create a medium-airlift military transport aircraft to replace An-12. The Ilyushin design bureau is also working on a new aircraft, Il-276. Both companies are part of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

