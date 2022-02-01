UrduPoint.com

Russia Finalizes Reaction To US, NATO Response On Security Guarantees - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 09:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Moscow is finalizing its reaction to the response of Washington and its NATO allies on security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"At this stage, we are completing the interdepartmental coordination on proposals received from the United States on other issues, we will report them to our president," Lavrov said after his phone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The minister mentioned that the US and NATO response to the proposal related to the indivisible security principle, which is crucial for Russia, was negative.

