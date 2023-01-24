UrduPoint.com

Russia Finalizing Nuclear Modernization, Making Novel Capabilities - US Air Force General

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Russia is finalizing the modernization of its basic nuclear forces and is developing novel capabilities as well, US Air Force Lt. Gen. James Dawkins, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russia is finalizing the modernization of its basic nuclear forces and is developing novel capabilities as well, US Air Force Lt. Gen. James Dawkins, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, said on Tuesday.

"Russia, they are almost complete with their nuclear modernization of their basic forces, so much so that they're working on novel capabilities that the world has not seen before, and we're concerned about that," Dawkins said during a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies event.

Dawkins, who is based at the US Air Force headquarters at the Defense Department, is responsible for providing direction, guidance, integration and advocacy for the branch's nuclear deterrence mission.

Dawkins said he is pushing to raise the United States' "nuclear IQ" to better understand how adversaries might use nuclear weapons and how to control escalation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists (BAS) updated its so-called Doomsday Clock to its most dire state ever - 90 seconds to midnight. The clock, created in 1947, represents how close the organization believes humanity is to annihilation.

BAS President Rachel Bronson cited the conflict in Ukraine as a Primary reason for moving the Doomsday Clock forward in time, urging the US government, NATO and Ukraine to explore all channels of dialogue to help "turn back the clock."

