Russia Finance Ministry Believes New Western Sanctions On Russia's State Debt Are Unlikely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry believes that Western countries are unlikely to introduce new sanctions on operations with Russia's state debt, although it does not rule out this possibility, the head of the ministry's department for state debt and state financial assets said on Thursday.

"We are used to live under sanctions. Sanctions have certainly made us stronger. We cannot rule out new sanctions against the Russian state debt, but we believe this is hardly likely to happen," Pyotr Kazakevich told reporters.

This decision would significantly contravene interests of foreign investors, as Russia is "fairly well" integrated in the global financial market, the official explained.

More Stories From World

