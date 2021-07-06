Russia Finds New Blind Spots in Navalny Case - OPCW Envoy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) New blind spots and fallacies continue to emerge in the case of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Alexander Shulgin, said.

"In this story, evidently orchestrated from the outside, more new blind spots, ambiguities, and discrepancies emerge. The information contained in the draft report on the implementation of the convention in 2020 actually confirms that what happened to the Russian blogger was the result of a provocation clearly planned outside Russia," Shulgin told the 97th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

The draft says that the technical secretariat, at the request of Germany, sent a group of experts to provide technical assistance over the incident with Navalny on August 20, the day the activist fell ill aboard the Tomsk-Moscow flight.

"We demand clear explanations on how this is possible and why the participating states were previously misled about sending secretariat experts to Germany only on September 4-5, 2020.

Taking into account all of the above, we consider any claims and demands addressed to us regarding any investigation into the incident with Navalny to be absolutely untenable, hypocritical and leading to even greater politicization of the OPCW work," Shulgin continued.

Navalny fell ill while aboard a domestic flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to make an emergency landing. Local doctors suggested metabolic malfunction as the main diagnosis and said there were no traces of poison in his system. Two days later, he was flown to the Charité hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital. Moscow insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the alleged chemical poisoning.