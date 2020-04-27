UrduPoint.com
Russia Finds Ship Armenia Sunk By Nazi Germany In 1941- Russian Geographical Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

Russia has found the Soviet hospital ship Armenia, sunk by the Nazi Germany in 1941, in the Black Sea, 15 nautical miles away from the Crimean coast, the Russian Geographical Society said Monday

The sinking of the ship is considered one of the largest sea catastrophes in history. The vessel carried between 6,000 and 10,000 refugees and wounded when it went down, according to various estimates.

The sinking of the ship is considered one of the largest sea catastrophes in history. The vessel carried between 6,000 and 10,000 refugees and wounded when it went down, according to various estimates.

"The Armenia ship sunk by the German aviation on November 7, 1941, was found on the floor of the Black Sea," the geographical society said in a press release.

An underwater robot was used to explore the object found 15 nautical miles off the coast and almost a mile deep, the press release said.

The ship is covered by silt and does not have visible signs of destruction from torpedoes. However, its upper parts appear to have been hit by aviation bombs.

