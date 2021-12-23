UrduPoint.com

Russia Fines American GitHub For Failure To Remove Illegal Content - Court

A judge of the Tagansky magistrates' court of Moscow has fined Microsoft Corp.'s GitHub subsidiary one million rubles ($13,600) for refusal to delete content banned in Russia, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday

"GitHub Inc.

was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses, it was sentenced to an administrative fine of one million rubles," the press service said.

GitHub Inc. is one of the largest development platforms providing a cloud-based collaborative environment to store and control versions of a code. The company was fined for the first time in Russia.

