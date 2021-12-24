UrduPoint.com

Russia Fines Meta $27 Million Over Banned Content: Court

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 09:12 PM

Russia fines Meta $27 million over banned content: court

A Moscow court slapped Meta (formerly Facebook) with a huge fine on Friday for failing to remove illegal content as Russian authorities pile pressure on foreign tech giants

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A Moscow court slapped Meta (formerly Facebook) with a huge fine on Friday for failing to remove illegal content as Russian authorities pile pressure on foreign tech giants.

The company was fined 1.9 billion rubles, ($27 million), the court's press service said on messaging app Telegram.

