Russia fines Meta $27 million over banned content: court

A Moscow court slapped Meta (formerly Facebook) with a huge fine on Friday for failing to remove illegal content as Russian authorities pile pressure on foreign tech giants

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A Moscow court slapped Meta (formerly Facebook) with a huge fine on Friday for failing to remove illegal content as Russian authorities pile pressure on foreign tech giants.

The company was fined 1.9 billion rubles, ($27 million), the court's press service said on messaging app Telegram.