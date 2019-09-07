Russia, Finland Discuss Situation in Syria, European Security - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on Friday held a meeting with Finnish Ambassador to Russia Mikko Hautala to discuss the situation in Syria and issues pertaining to the security in Europe, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"During talks, the sides exchanged opinions on the prevention of incidents during the military activities, the situation in Syria, and touched upon the topic of European security," the statement read.

Additionally, the sides have discussed the bilateral cooperation between defense institutions of Russia and Finland.