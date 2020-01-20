Russia, Finland Explore Possible Moscow-Helsinki High Speed Railway Communication - Russian Railways (RZD)

Russia and Finland are studying the possible construction of high-speed railway communication between Moscow and Helsinki, the press office of Russian state railway conglomerate Russian Railways (RZD) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia and Finland are studying the possible construction of high-speed railway communication between Moscow and Helsinki, the press office of Russian state railway conglomerate Russian Railways (RZD) said Monday.

The statement comes following a working visit by a Finnish delegation to Moscow last week headed by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, which included a meeting with RZD Director General Oleg Belozyorov.

"The Finnish side raised the subject of a Helsinki-Moscow high speed railway. It was decided to exchange information on the progress of infrastructure projects in terms of high speeds," RZD's press service said in a communique released on Monday.

The delegation's trip was made to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Allegro - Helsinki-St.

Petersburg high speed railway - and the 40th anniversary of the Lev Tolstoi train, which remains the Primary railway route for commuters between Helsinki and Moscow.� Belozyorov and Skinnari noted that these railway systems have transported a record number of passengers between the three cities last year.

Skinnari had earlier announced, as corroborated by the RZD press service from January 16, that the Finnish side was also explored two-way transportation of goods and raw material between Finland and the Asia-Pacific nations via Russian railways and developing the Scandinavian route and a leading Europe-Asia trade route.

The RZD looks to significantly upgrade railway communication across the European Russia, with plans to construct a faster-than-200km/h railway system to link St. Petersburg to Nizhny Novogorod through Moscow by 2026.