UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Finland Explore Possible Moscow-Helsinki High Speed Railway Communication - Russian Railways (RZD)

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:15 PM

Russia, Finland Explore Possible Moscow-Helsinki High Speed Railway Communication - Russian Railways (RZD)

Russia and Finland are studying the possible construction of high-speed railway communication between Moscow and Helsinki, the press office of Russian state railway conglomerate Russian Railways (RZD) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia and Finland are studying the possible construction of high-speed railway communication between Moscow and Helsinki, the press office of Russian state railway conglomerate Russian Railways (RZD) said Monday.

The statement comes following a working visit by a Finnish delegation to Moscow last week headed by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, which included a meeting with RZD Director General Oleg Belozyorov.

"The Finnish side raised the subject of a Helsinki-Moscow high speed railway. It was decided to exchange information on the progress of infrastructure projects in terms of high speeds," RZD's press service said in a communique released on Monday.

The delegation's trip was made to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Allegro - Helsinki-St.

Petersburg high speed railway - and the 40th anniversary of the Lev Tolstoi train, which remains the Primary railway route for commuters between Helsinki and Moscow.� Belozyorov and Skinnari noted that these railway systems have transported a record number of passengers between the three cities last year.

Skinnari had earlier announced, as corroborated by the RZD press service from January 16, that the Finnish side was also explored two-way transportation of goods and raw material between Finland and the Asia-Pacific nations via Russian railways and developing the Scandinavian route and a leading Europe-Asia trade route.

The RZD looks to significantly upgrade railway communication across the European Russia, with plans to construct a faster-than-200km/h railway system to link St. Petersburg to Nizhny Novogorod through Moscow by 2026.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Helsinki Progress St. Petersburg Petersburg Finland January From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo leads efforts to develop Dama gazelle c ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Northern Fleet Says Gremyashchiy-Class Co ..

12 minutes ago

Tehran Excludes Possibility of Referring Nuclear D ..

12 minutes ago

Karachi in urgent need of one more 500-bed childre ..

12 minutes ago

Barty roars backs to make winning start in Melbour ..

12 minutes ago

S.Koreans' individual tour to DPRK not subject to ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.