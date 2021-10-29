Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End of 2021 - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia and Finland may be able to resume arrivals of tourists by railway by the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during a meeting with his Finnish President, Sauli Niinisto.

"Unfortunately (due to the coronavirus pandemic) the tourism field has suffered a lot. Nevertheless, air traffic between Russia and Finland has been resumed. I hope that by the end of the year it will be possible to resume the well-known tourist flow by rail," Putin said.