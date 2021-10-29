UrduPoint.com

Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End Of 2021 - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:14 PM

Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End of 2021 - Putin

Russia and Finland may be able to resume arrivals of tourists by railway by the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during a meeting with his Finnish President, Sauli Niinisto

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia and Finland may be able to resume arrivals of tourists by railway by the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during a meeting with his Finnish President, Sauli Niinisto.

"Unfortunately (due to the coronavirus pandemic) the tourism field has suffered a lot. Nevertheless, air traffic between Russia and Finland has been resumed. I hope that by the end of the year it will be possible to resume the well-known tourist flow by rail," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Vladimir Putin Finland May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Fundi ..

U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Funding Enables Graduates To Grow B ..

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker urges world community, P ..

National Assembly Speaker urges world community, Pakistani philanthropists to he ..

4 minutes ago
 US says Belarus 'forces' closure of aid offices

US says Belarus 'forces' closure of aid offices

4 minutes ago
 Merkel, Macron to Discuss Global, European Agenda ..

Merkel, Macron to Discuss Global, European Agenda on November 3 - Berlin

4 minutes ago
 Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashe ..

Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashes impact

6 minutes ago
 Arsenal sickness bug leaves Arteta sweating over s ..

Arsenal sickness bug leaves Arteta sweating over squad fitness

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.