Russia-Finland Relations Are Not Affected by Navalny Case- Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The relations between Moscow and Helsinki have not been affected by the current situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Lavrov pointed to inadmissibility of foreign diplomats' participation in the recent unauthorized rallies of Navalny supporters, and noted that most of the EU diplomats abstained from doing it.

"As for whether the situation affects our relations with Finland, I can tell you it has no negative influence on our close bilateral partnership, and our cooperation within regional organizations in the north.

Yes, we have heard how our Finnish colleagues, just like other colleagues from the EU, always assess the events ... We know it is all written and edited in the EU, in Brussels, this results from consensus, we hear it all quite regularly," Lavrov said after negotiations with with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.