UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Finland Relations Are Not Affected By Navalny Case- Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:18 PM

Russia-Finland Relations Are Not Affected by Navalny Case- Lavrov

The relations between Moscow and Helsinki have not been affected by the current situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The relations between Moscow and Helsinki have not been affected by the current situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Lavrov pointed to inadmissibility of foreign diplomats' participation in the recent unauthorized rallies of Navalny supporters, and noted that most of the EU diplomats abstained from doing it.

"As for whether the situation affects our relations with Finland, I can tell you it has no negative influence on our close bilateral partnership, and our cooperation within regional organizations in the north.

Yes, we have heard how our Finnish colleagues, just like other colleagues from the EU, always assess the events ... We know it is all written and edited in the EU, in Brussels, this results from consensus, we hear it all quite regularly," Lavrov said after negotiations with with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Brussels Helsinki Finland All From Opposition

Recent Stories

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

6 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

6 minutes ago

PCSTI calls for minimizing interference in SMEs

3 minutes ago

Navalny Was Under Protection of German Special For ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.