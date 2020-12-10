Russia, Finland to Celebrate 150th Anniversary of Railway Traffic on Thursday

Russia and Finland on Thursday will celebrate the 150th anniversary since the launch of railway traffic between St. Petersburg and Helsinki by simultaneously opening two exhibitions via a videoconferenc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia and Finland on Thursday will celebrate the 150th anniversary since the launch of railway traffic between St. Petersburg and Helsinki by simultaneously opening two exhibitions via a videoconference.

An exhibition of archived photos of 35 railway stations on the road from St. Petersburg to Helsinki will be held until December 31 at Kulttuurihalli, an exhibition space of the Helsinki Central Station. The railway traffic between Russia's "Northern Capital" and the Finnish capital was launched on September 11, 1870 with Emperor Alexander II of Russia in attendance.

Russia in turn will launch an exhibition at the Russian Railway Museum in St.

Petersburg. The event would also be tied with the 10th anniversary of the launch of Allegro high-speed train service, running between St. Petersburg and Helsinki.

Many high-ranking officials and business executives will participate in the virtual ceremony on Thursday including Finnish Finance Minister Matti Vanhanen, Special Representative of the Russian on the Issues of Environmental Activities, Environment and Transport Sergei Ivanov and Head of Russian humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo Evgeny Primakov. The event will be broadcast live on Youtube.