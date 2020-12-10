UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Finland To Celebrate 150th Anniversary Of Railway Traffic On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:31 PM

Russia, Finland to Celebrate 150th Anniversary of Railway Traffic on Thursday

Russia and Finland on Thursday will celebrate the 150th anniversary since the launch of railway traffic between St. Petersburg and Helsinki by simultaneously opening two exhibitions via a videoconferenc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia and Finland on Thursday will celebrate the 150th anniversary since the launch of railway traffic between St. Petersburg and Helsinki by simultaneously opening two exhibitions via a videoconference.

An exhibition of archived photos of 35 railway stations on the road from St. Petersburg to Helsinki will be held until December 31 at Kulttuurihalli, an exhibition space of the Helsinki Central Station. The railway traffic between Russia's "Northern Capital" and the Finnish capital was launched on September 11, 1870 with Emperor Alexander II of Russia in attendance.

Russia in turn will launch an exhibition at the Russian Railway Museum in St.

Petersburg. The event would also be tied with the 10th anniversary of the launch of Allegro high-speed train service, running between St. Petersburg and Helsinki.

Many high-ranking officials and business executives will participate in the virtual ceremony on Thursday including Finnish Finance Minister Matti Vanhanen, Special Representative of the Russian on the Issues of Environmental Activities, Environment and Transport Sergei Ivanov and Head of Russian humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo Evgeny Primakov. The event will be broadcast live on Youtube.

Related Topics

Business Russia Road Traffic Helsinki St. Petersburg Finland September December Event From

Recent Stories

23 deaths, 446 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

4 minutes ago

UPDATE - Putin Says RT Trusted by Dozens of Millio ..

4 minutes ago

French Gov't Yet to Make Lockdown Decisions as Nat ..

5 minutes ago

'Organised crime' hit in Berlin, Hamburg police ra ..

5 minutes ago

2021 World Indoor Athletics Championships postpone ..

11 minutes ago

AIG directs tight security at COVID-19 hotspots

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.