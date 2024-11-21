Russia Fired Intercontinental Ballistic Missile At Ukraine For First Time: Kyiv
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Moscow on Thursday launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine for the first time, Kyiv said, marking the latest escalation of the conflict since Ukraine fired Western-supplied long-range missiles on Russia.
The Ukrainian air force said in a statement that Russian forces in the morning had launched several types of missiles at the central city of Dnipro, targeting critical infrastructure.
"In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.
A source in the Ukrainian air force confirmed to AFP that it was the first time since the Kremlin launched its invasion that its forces had deployed the weapon.
The source added it was "obvious" that the missile, which is designed to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads, did not carry a nuclear charge.
Asked whether Moscow fired the missile, which can hit targets thousands of kilometres away, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had "nothing to say on this topic."
