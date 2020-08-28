Russia fires head of anti-doping body: agencies

The outspoken head of Russia's anti-doping agency, Yury Ganus, was fired from his position on Friday after criticising the country's sporting leadership for failing to eradicate widespread doping

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The outspoken head of Russia's anti-doping agency, Yury Ganus, was fired from his position on Friday after criticising the country's sporting leadership for failing to eradicate widespread doping.

The decision to remove Ganus "was taken unanimously", the president of Russia's Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at a press conference, according to Russian news agencies.