Russia Fires Over 100 Drones At Ukraine, One Dead, Kyiv Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Russia launched more than a hundred drones at Ukraine overnight and early Friday, killing one person and wounding eight others, officials said.

The nearly three-year war has seen a sharp escalation in recent days, with Moscow pummelling Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter.

Friday's drone barrage came a day after Russia launched around 90 missiles on the war-torn country, cutting power to over a million people.

Moscow fired 132 drones overnight, of which "88 drones were shot down" and "41 were lost, presumably due to defence countermeasures", Ukraine's air force said.

Air defences shot down drones over a dozen regions, while falling debris damaged a health care clinic in the capital Kyiv, according to the local mayor.

