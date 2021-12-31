UrduPoint.com

Russia Firmly Defends Interests Of Country, Security Of Citizens - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 05:30 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, December 31 (Sputnik) - Russia has firmly and consistently defended the interests of the country and the security of its citizens, President Vladimir Putin said in his New Year message on Friday.

"The most important thing is that we overcame all the difficulties of the outgoing year together. Protected those who find themselves in difficult situations. First of all, we the older generation and families with children - the future of Russia. We firmly and consistently defended our national interests, the security of the country and citizens," Putin said.

The president added that Russia has managed to revive the economy in a short time and is reaching the implementation of strategic development tasks in many areas.

"Of course, there are a lot of unsolved problems, but we have passed this year with dignity," Putin said.

The president also said that the people faced "colossal" challenges in the past year but learned how to "live in such harsh conditions and to solve complex problems" thanks to our solidarity.

Putin also expressed condolences to everyone who lost loved ones and friends in the COVID-19 pandemic.

