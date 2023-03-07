UrduPoint.com

Russia, First Time In Over 20 Years, Does Not Attend CERAWeek Conference - Consul General

March 07, 2023

Russia, First Time in Over 20 Years, Does Not Attend CERAWeek Conference - Consul General

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) For the first time in more than 20 years, Russian Consulate General employees do not attend the CERAWeek international energy conference in Houston, the United States, Alexander Zakharov, Russia's consul general in the city, told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, we are not participating this year - for the first time in more than 20 years. The reason is that the registration for the conference was canceled literally at the last moment. Moreover, they made it clear that the presence of Russian delegates at the forum is undesirable," Zakharov said.

