Russia First Used Combat Robots in Same Formation With People During Zapad-2021 Exercise

MULINO RANGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) For the first time ever, Russia used Uran-9 and Nerekhta strike robots in the combat formations of combined-arms units at the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"In the course of the drawing of practical actions of the troops of the main stage of the exercise at the Mulino training range, the reconnaissance and fire support robots Uran-9 and Nerekhta were used for the first time in the combat formations of combined-arms units in the conduct of defense," the ministry said.

In particular, Uran-9 fought directly in the battle formations of the defending subunits and "destroyed" manpower and armored vehicles of the conditional enemy at a distance of 3 to 5 kilometers with fire from missile systems Ataka, infantry flamethrowers, as well as 30-millimeter guns and machine guns.

In addition, Uran-9s supported motorized rifle subunits during the change of positions.

Combat robots Nerekhta were used for reconnaissance and fire support of units. These robots are armed with a 12.7mm Kord machine gun and an AG-30M 30mm grenade launcher. Nerekhta is also capable of adjusting fire, delivering ammunition and equipment.

Also, to make passages in minefields, the Uran-6 robotic demining systems were used jointly with engineering units.

The actions of the robotic systems were provided by the Karyer tactical laser system, which allows to detect and suppress optical reconnaissance and observation equipment for tanks, other armored vehicles and small arms of the enemy.