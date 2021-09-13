UrduPoint.com

Russia First Used Combat Robots In Same Formation With People During Zapad-2021 Exercise

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:54 PM

Russia First Used Combat Robots in Same Formation With People During Zapad-2021 Exercise

For the first time ever, Russia used Uran-9 and Nerekhta strike robots in the combat formations of combined-arms units at the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday

MULINO RANGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) For the first time ever, Russia used Uran-9 and Nerekhta strike robots in the combat formations of combined-arms units at the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"In the course of the drawing of practical actions of the troops of the main stage of the exercise at the Mulino training range, the reconnaissance and fire support robots Uran-9 and Nerekhta were used for the first time in the combat formations of combined-arms units in the conduct of defense," the ministry said.

In particular, Uran-9 fought directly in the battle formations of the defending subunits and "destroyed" manpower and armored vehicles of the conditional enemy at a distance of 3 to 5 kilometers with fire from missile systems Ataka, infantry flamethrowers, as well as 30-millimeter guns and machine guns.

In addition, Uran-9s supported motorized rifle subunits during the change of positions.

Combat robots Nerekhta were used for reconnaissance and fire support of units. These robots are armed with a 12.7mm Kord machine gun and an AG-30M 30mm grenade launcher. Nerekhta is also capable of adjusting fire, delivering ammunition and equipment.

Also, to make passages in minefields, the Uran-6 robotic demining systems were used jointly with engineering units.

The actions of the robotic systems were provided by the Karyer tactical laser system, which allows to detect and suppress optical reconnaissance and observation equipment for tanks, other armored vehicles and small arms of the enemy.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Eleven criminals held, stolen items recovered

Eleven criminals held, stolen items recovered

6 minutes ago
 55 'criminals' arrested

55 'criminals' arrested

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs DG FIA, Chairman PEMRA to su ..

Supreme Court directs DG FIA, Chairman PEMRA to submit reports in journalist com ..

6 minutes ago
 Scottish leader vows cooperation to clinch indepen ..

Scottish leader vows cooperation to clinch independence vote

6 minutes ago
 More Than Half of US Citizens Support Compulsory C ..

More Than Half of US Citizens Support Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccines Mandate - Pol ..

9 minutes ago
 France to Allocate $117Mln to Support UN Programs ..

France to Allocate $117Mln to Support UN Programs in Afghanistan - Foreign Minis ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.