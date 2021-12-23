Russia Flew 228 Children of Islamist Fighters Out of Syria Since 2018 - Ombudswoman

In the past four years, Russia has repatriated 228 children of nationals who traveled to Syria to fight alongside Islamists, the children's rights ombudswoman said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) In the past four years, Russia has repatriated 228 children of nationals who traveled to Syria to fight alongside Islamists, the children's rights ombudswoman said on Thursday.

"As of today, 228 children have been brought back from Syria...

Paperwork for the repatriation of another 140 children has been completed," Maria Lvova-Belova told a Russian-Syrian coordination panel.

Eight children were recently flown out of a camp located to the east of the Euphrates River and another child was rescued from an orphanage in the capital Damascus.

The ombudswoman said her office was halfway through processing thousands of requests from families in Russia who fear that their loved ones remain trapped in war-torn Syria. She thanked the Russian defense ministry for assisting her on the ground.