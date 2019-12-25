Russia Floats Out New Project 885M Yasen-M Nuclear Submarine - Defense Ministry

The first nuclear submarine of the modernized 885M series, also known as the Yasen-M project, entitled Novosibirsk has been floated out from the Sevmash shipyard in the northwestern Severodvinsk city of Russia's Arkhangelsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The first nuclear submarine of the modernized 885M series, also known as the Yasen-M project, entitled Novosibirsk has been floated out from the Sevmash shipyard in the northwestern Severodvinsk city of Russia's Arkhangelsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Novosibirsk nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine of the Yasen-M project has been floated out from the Sevmash enterprise in Severodvinsk. The submarine has been taken out from the hangar during a festive ceremony," the ministry said in a press release.

Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov was quoted by the ministry as saying that the submarine's crew had completed all of the necessary training and "was ready to operate the newest equipment and weaponry."

The Novosibirsk submarine was initially planned to be handed to the navy by the end of 2019 but fell slightly behind schedule as additional tests were deemed necessary before entering duty.

The new timeframe is set for 2020, along with another submarine of the same series, entitled Kazan.

According to the constructor, United Shipbuilding Corporation (OSK), checks and tests had revealed a malfunction in the control systems. OSK President Alexey Rakhmanov has said that the Kazan submarine will require an additional four to five tests in the sea before it can obtain clearance to be floated out.

The modernized multipurpose Yasen-M submarines � including Kazan, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk and Arkhangelsk � are designed to destroy surface and underwater targets, as well as objects on the ground. They outdo their predecessors, the 885 series, by having enhanced radio-electronic systems and next-generation appliances in addition to the Onix and Kalibr cruise missiles, mines and torpedoes. With a full displacement of 13,800 tons and a 100-day autonomous regime, they can submerge to 1,700 feet and develop an underwater speed of 30 knots.