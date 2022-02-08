Russia Focused on Creation of Settlement Infrastructure With Foreign Nations - Alexander Pankin

Moscow pays special attention to the creation of a reliable settlement infrastructure with foreign countries and seeks to secure economic ties from negative impact, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Moscow pays special attention to the creation of a reliable settlement infrastructure with foreign countries and seeks to secure economic ties from negative impact, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are making significant efforts to protect our legitimate trade and economic ties and investment projects from external negative impact. At the same time, special attention is paid to the creation of reliable settlement infrastructure, including with foreign countries," Pankin said.