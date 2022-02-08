UrduPoint.com

Russia Focused On Creation Of Settlement Infrastructure With Foreign Nations - Alexander Pankin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Russia Focused on Creation of Settlement Infrastructure With Foreign Nations - Alexander Pankin

Moscow pays special attention to the creation of a reliable settlement infrastructure with foreign countries and seeks to secure economic ties from negative impact, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Moscow pays special attention to the creation of a reliable settlement infrastructure with foreign countries and seeks to secure economic ties from negative impact, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are making significant efforts to protect our legitimate trade and economic ties and investment projects from external negative impact. At the same time, special attention is paid to the creation of reliable settlement infrastructure, including with foreign countries," Pankin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Same From

Recent Stories

GB Scouts' skiers claim gold, silver medals in Nat ..

GB Scouts' skiers claim gold, silver medals in National Championship

50 seconds ago
 Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus t ..

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minut ..

52 seconds ago
 SoftBank's sale of chip group Arm scrapped over re ..

SoftBank's sale of chip group Arm scrapped over regulator challenges

54 seconds ago
 Russia Not Interested in EU Gas Crisis, Excessivel ..

Russia Not Interested in EU Gas Crisis, Excessively High Gas Prices - Senior Dip ..

57 seconds ago
 EU automobile sales to rebound in 2022: industry

EU automobile sales to rebound in 2022: industry

14 minutes ago
 Russia Plans to Further Create Reliable Financial ..

Russia Plans to Further Create Reliable Financial Infrastructure - Foreign Minis ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>