Russia Focused on Quite Diplomatic Work With US on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia is focused on quite diplomatic work with the United States on security guarantees, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday, adding that the West is engaged in "megaphone diplomacy".

"We are not engaged in this (megaphone diplomacy). Lately, as you've noticed, we've been focusing on quiet diplomatic work. The choice is up to the West and its associates. What happens next is up to them," Ryabkov told reporters.

The diplomat mentioned that Russia is not setting any deadlines on when to respond to the US on security guarantees.