UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Focuses On Victory Parade Invitations For CIS Leaders - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Russia Focuses on Victory Parade Invitations for CIS Leaders - Kremlin

While distributing invitations to the upcoming military parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, Russia still focuses on the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) While distributing invitations to the upcoming military parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, Russia still focuses on the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The parade, held annually on May 9, was postponed to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I remind you once again that focus is currently made on inviting CIS countries' leaders," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Moscow has invited partners from the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia May June World War From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Can See Global Energy Markets Stabilizing - ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Sharjah Public Works&#039; completes two ser ..

26 minutes ago

Protests in Washington Continue for 6th Day As 3 M ..

30 minutes ago

Two US Police Officers Suspended After Attacking A ..

30 minutes ago

Putin Not Planning Contacts With OPEC+ Colleagues ..

30 minutes ago

Keel Laying Of 1St Milgem Class Corvette For Pakis ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.