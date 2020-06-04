Russia Focuses on Victory Parade Invitations for CIS Leaders - Kremlin

While distributing invitations to the upcoming military parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, Russia still focuses on the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

The parade, held annually on May 9, was postponed to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I remind you once again that focus is currently made on inviting CIS countries' leaders," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Moscow has invited partners from the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council.