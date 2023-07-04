Open Menu

Russia Foils Kiev's Attempt At Drone Attack On Moscow, Moscow Region - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) An attempt by Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack, using five drones, on objects in the Russian capital and the Moscow Region was foiled on Tuesday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"This morning, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack, using five unmanned aerial vehicles, on objects in the Moscow Region and New Moscow (a Moscow district) was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.

Four Ukrainian UAVs on the territory of New Moscow were destroyed by air defense systems, the ministry said, adding that another UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare equipment and crashed on the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow Region.

"There are no casualties or damage as a result of the suppressed terrorist attack," the ministry added.

