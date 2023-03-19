UrduPoint.com

Russia Foils Ukraine's Reconnaissance By Fire, Reserves Transfer In Kupyansk Direction

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Russian forces have thwarted two attempts of Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance by fire and transfer their reserves in the Kupyansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

"During the day in the Kupyansk direction, the force grouping 'West' foiled two attempts of the enemy to conduct reconnaissance by fire near the village of Hrianykivka, as well as to transfer reserves and rotate troops near the village of Pershotravneve," he said.

In addition, three Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups in the areas of Hrianykivka, Orlyanske and Artemivka were destroyed, the spokesperson said.

