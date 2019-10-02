Russia follows closely Ankara's statements about the possibility to launch an operation against Syria's Kurds, and it believes that while Turkey has the right to defend itself, Syria's sovereignty should be respected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"We are following these developments closely. This is important," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Russia's stand on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's claims that Ankara could launch a military operation in Syria targeting Kurds in order to expand the safe zone on the border.

"[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly noted Turkey's legitimate right to protect its territory from terrorists, but at the same time ... Syria's territorial and political integrity is a tenet, and our Turkish counterparts agree with this as well," Peskov added.

On August 7, Turkey and the United States agreed to create a safe zone in Syria after experiencing tensions for months over the presence of Kurdish militants, seen as terrorists by Ankara, in northern Syria at the border with Turkey. However, the deal has not been implemented yet.