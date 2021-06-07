UrduPoint.com
Russia Follows MH17 Trial But Is Not Part Of Investigation - Kremlin

Mon 07th June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russia keeps following the MH17 plane crash trial on the basis of available information, including alternative information, but is not part of the investigation and cannot have any influence on it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ahead of the Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, close relatives of the MH17 crash victims sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. They directly accused the Russian government of "denying involvement" in the incident.

"We have indeed seen reports about the letter, but there is no reaction so far," Peskov said at a briefing.

Russia is not "part of a mechanism to investigate the incident," the Kremlin spokesman recalled.

"We were in fact removed from the investigation mechanism. Of course, those who wrote the letter should just understand this," Peskov continued.

Peskov qualified the probe as a "subject of close attention" for Russia.

"Of course, we are aware of all the information that is being considered there, at the court hearings, I mean the information that is available to us. Unlike many others, we do not ignore the alternative information, we take it into account. So, a variety of versions can be considered. But again, we are not part of the investigation, we cannot directly influence what happens," Peskov concluded.

