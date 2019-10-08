Russia Follows Situation in Mozambique, But No Russian Soldiers Are Present There- Kremlin

The Kremlin follows the situation in Mozambique, where clashes between governmental forces and Islamists resumed last month, but no Russian soldiers are present there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on media reports that one Russian officer was killed in the African country last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Kremlin follows the situation in Mozambique, where clashes between governmental forces and Islamists resumed last month, but no Russian soldiers are present there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on media reports that one Russian officer was killed in the African country last week.

"As for Mozambique, no Russian soldiers are present there," Peskov told reporters.

"We are certainly following very closely what happens in Africa in general and in Mozambique in particular. You know that preparations for the Russia-Africa Summit, which Sochi will host [from October 23-24], are underway, so Africa ... is currently high on the agenda," Peskov added.