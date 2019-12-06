UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia For Cooperation On Cybercrimes, But Against US Trans-Border Prosecution - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Russia for Cooperation on Cybercrimes, But Against US Trans-Border Prosecution - Kremlin

Russia speaks for cooperation with the United States in investigation of cybercrimes, but against trans-border prosecution of Russians by Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia speaks for cooperation with the United States in investigation of cybercrimes, but against trans-border prosecution of Russians by Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"We traditionally favor cooperation in the investigation of such crimes and the capture of criminals, but in this case there is no talk of cooperation, again not through our fault. We traditionally oppose the trans-border legal prosecution of Russian citizens by the United States," Peskov said commenting on reports about the United States offering a reward for the capture of a hacker from Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States Criminals From

Recent Stories

3 more children molested in Kasur

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on pe ..

6 minutes ago

Defamation case: Meesha Shafi appears in the court ..

6 minutes ago

Emma Stone receives whopping $45,000 engagement ri ..

13 seconds ago

Kylie Rae was drunk before deadly car crash, confi ..

14 seconds ago

Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed killed in ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.