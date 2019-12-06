Russia for Cooperation on Cybercrimes, But Against US Trans-Border Prosecution - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia speaks for cooperation with the United States in investigation of cybercrimes, but against trans-border prosecution of Russians by Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"We traditionally favor cooperation in the investigation of such crimes and the capture of criminals, but in this case there is no talk of cooperation, again not through our fault. We traditionally oppose the trans-border legal prosecution of Russian citizens by the United States," Peskov said commenting on reports about the United States offering a reward for the capture of a hacker from Russia.