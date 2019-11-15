Russia, For Most Part, Accomplished All Set Tasks in Syria - Putin

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russia, for the most part, has accomplished all set tasks in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the press conference on Thursday, following the BRICS summit.

"Russia aimed to prevent the infiltration of a large number of trained militants with military experience on the territory of Russia.

In this sense, we can't fully assert that we have solved all 100 percent of the tasks, but in general, yes, we have fulfilled the task that we set when we started the operation in Syria," Putin said.