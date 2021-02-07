UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia 'Forced' To Expel EU Diplomats For Going To Illegal Protests - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia 'Forced' to Expel EU Diplomats for Going to Illegal Protests - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday defended the expulsion of three diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden for taking part in illegal protests, saying they forced Russia's hand.

"Unfortunately, we had to take action ” which was absolutely forced on us ” and expel diplomats from three EU countries for taking part in unsanctioned events," Maria Zakharova said on Russian television.

The diplomats were declared "personae non gratae" on Friday and ordered to leave shortly, after the ministry accused them of participating in pro-opposition rallies on January 23.

Thousands took part in two straight weekends of protests following the arrest last month of opposition activist Alexey Navalny for violating probation terms. He was given a 3.5 prison sentence on Tuesday that stems from a prior embezzlement conviction.

The Russian presidential spokesman called organizers of demonstrations provocateurs, while Vladimir Putin said that everyone had the right to freedom of opinion but "anything that goes beyond the law is not just counterproductive but dangerous."

Related Topics

Russia Germany Vladimir Putin Poland Sweden January Sunday TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

17 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

46 minutes ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

1 hour ago

JRCC gears up to host safe public events in 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment hol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.