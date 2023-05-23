Russia Forced to Start Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Dodik

Russia was forced to start its special military operation in Ukraine, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said on Tuesday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

"Russia, which fought stubbornly for the security framework, tried to provide guarantees before, but was forced to launch a special military operation," Dodik said, adding that he hopes that the conflict in Ukraine will end as soon as possible.

The Republika Srpska president also called the conflict in Ukraine a confrontation between Russia and the West.

In addition, Dodik said that the Republika Srpska is not sharing the West's "hysterical" approach to the situation in Ukraine.