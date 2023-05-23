UrduPoint.com

Russia Forced To Start Special Military Operation In Ukraine - Dodik

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Russia Forced to Start Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Dodik

Russia was forced to start its special military operation in Ukraine, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said on Tuesday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russia was forced to start its special military operation in Ukraine, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said on Tuesday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"Russia, which fought stubbornly for the security framework, tried to provide guarantees before, but was forced to launch a special military operation," Dodik said, adding that he hopes that the conflict in Ukraine will end as soon as possible.

The Republika Srpska president also called the conflict in Ukraine a confrontation between Russia and the West.

In addition, Dodik said that the Republika Srpska is not sharing the West's "hysterical" approach to the situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - ..

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister Mariusz Blasz ..

3 minutes ago
 Accused in Motorway land acquisition scam arrested ..

Accused in Motorway land acquisition scam arrested

3 minutes ago
 Qatar's envoy calls on Musadik Malik

Qatar's envoy calls on Musadik Malik

42 seconds ago
 G20 meeting in Srinagar a big diplomatic setback ..

G20 meeting in Srinagar a big diplomatic setback for India: AJK President Barri ..

43 seconds ago
 GB Cabinet approves Master Plan for Gilgit and Nal ..

GB Cabinet approves Master Plan for Gilgit and Naltar cities: CS GB

46 seconds ago
 Sahibzada Zubair condemns May 9 incidents, demands ..

Sahibzada Zubair condemns May 9 incidents, demands impartial inquiry

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.