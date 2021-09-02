UrduPoint.com

Russia Forced To Take Countermeasures If Ukraine Joins NATO - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:07 PM

Russia will be forced to take countermeasures to ensure its national security if Ukraine joins NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Thursday

Ukraine's NATO membership would pose a potential threat to Russia, since NATO would get closer to Russian borders, the Kremlin spokesman explained.

"This will entail the need to implement some countermeasures in order to re-balance the situation and ensure 100% security of our borders," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper.

