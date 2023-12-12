Open Menu

Russia Forces Claim 'advanced Significantly' In South Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russia forces claim 'advanced significantly' in south Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Russian forces in southern Ukraine have "advanced considerably" around the village of Novopokrovka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow's occupational authorities said Tuesday.

Moscow's offensive has dragged on for another winter since the start of the military operation in February 2022, but the front has barely moved in eastern and southern Ukraine this winter.

"Our units have advanced significantly forward northeast of Novopokrovka," the Moscow-installed head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Telegram.

Novopokrovka lies some 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Robotyne -- which Kyiv said it recaptured in the summer but has since struggled to hold on to.

Balitsky said Russian forces are "not only holding the line but are gradually moving forward."

Kyiv's army Tuesday reported Russian attacks all along the frontline, including in the south.

"In the Zaporizhzhia area, the defence forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas north of Pryutne and west of Novopokrovka of the Zaporizhzhia region," it said in its daily report.

The gains would further put strain on Ukraine's control of Robotyne, with Russian forces controlling territory to the west, south and east of the village.

Kyiv's recapture of Robotyne, a tiny southern village, in August was touted as a success of its counter-offensive. The Ukrainian push to regain territory lost to Moscow has since been slower than expected.

Russia has controlled large swathes of the Zaporizhzhia region since the start of its offensive launched last year.

But the main regional centre of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia February August All

Recent Stories

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

4 minutes ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

30 minutes ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

40 minutes ago
 Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

1 hour ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

15 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

15 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

15 hours ago
 Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

15 hours ago

More Stories From World