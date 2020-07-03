Russia, Foreign Countries Discuss Borders Opening, But Decision Yet to Be Made - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is engaged in negotiations with foreign countries regarding the possibility to open borders again, but no decision has been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia is engaged in negotiations with foreign countries regarding the possibility to open borders again, but no decision has been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I believe this is a question for our governmental [coronavirus] response center.

As you know, we maintain contacts with some countries, but no exact decision has been made so far," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the possibility to resume international travel, suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.