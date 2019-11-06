Russia Foreign Ministry Concerned Over Initiative to Create 'White Lists' of Media Outlets

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the Reporters Without Borders' initiative to create "white lists" of media outlets triggers concerns as it is seen as an attempt to circumvent the universal principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

"Problems have emerged with our Western colleagues' interpretation of the powers of the [Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] technical secretariat. They continue promoting their policy in this organization, but at the same time they have created, outside any multilateral universal structure, a partnership of countries that are comfortable, that share their highly dubious approaches.

Unfortunately, the same thing may happen due to the Reporters Without Borders' initiative, as they transfer this thematic, which is quite controversial and contradictory, outside the universal framework of the OSCE, and they are trying to shape, outside universally acknowledged structures, a position, which they will then present as the ultimate truth. This is what worries me," Lavrov said on Wednesday at an international conference in Moscow, organized by the office of the OSCE representative on media freedom with support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.