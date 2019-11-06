UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Foreign Ministry Concerned Over Initiative To Create 'White Lists' Of Media Outlets

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

Russia Foreign Ministry Concerned Over Initiative to Create 'White Lists' of Media Outlets

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the Reporters Without Borders' initiative to create "white lists" of media outlets triggers concerns as it is seen as an attempt to circumvent the universal principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the Reporters Without Borders' initiative to create "white lists" of media outlets triggers concerns as it is seen as an attempt to circumvent the universal principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"Problems have emerged with our Western colleagues' interpretation of the powers of the [Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] technical secretariat. They continue promoting their policy in this organization, but at the same time they have created, outside any multilateral universal structure, a partnership of countries that are comfortable, that share their highly dubious approaches.

Unfortunately, the same thing may happen due to the Reporters Without Borders' initiative, as they transfer this thematic, which is quite controversial and contradictory, outside the universal framework of the OSCE, and they are trying to shape, outside universally acknowledged structures, a position, which they will then present as the ultimate truth. This is what worries me," Lavrov said on Wednesday at an international conference in Moscow, organized by the office of the OSCE representative on media freedom with support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Same May Media Share

Recent Stories

MBRSC opens registration for &#039;Research Experi ..

44 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.57 a barrel T ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's Non-CIS Imports Fall to $172.776Bln in Ja ..

5 minutes ago

SoftBank Group profit plunges, Son admits 'poor' d ..

39 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

19 minutes ago

With efforts of Communications Ministry, Western R ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.