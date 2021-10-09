UrduPoint.com

Russia Foreign Ministry Confirms Nuland's Visit To Moscow Will Take Place On October 11-13

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:10 AM

Russia Foreign Ministry Confirms Nuland's Visit to Moscow Will Take Place on October 11-13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Saturday that US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland would visit Moscow on October 11-13.

On late Friday, the US State Department Spokesperson's office said that Nuland would be traveling to Moscow on October 11 to meet with senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.

"We confirm that an agreement on Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's visit to Russia on October 11-13 has been reached at the request of the US party," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

She added that Nuland would hold talks in the Russian Foreign Ministry and meet some other Russian officials.

