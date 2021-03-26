UrduPoint.com
Russia Foreign Ministry Refutes Stoltenberg's Claims That Moscow Rejects NATO Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:07 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, refuted on Friday as "lies" NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent claims that Moscow rejects dialogue

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg claimed that Russia "has not responded positively" to the military alliance's invitation to hold talks within the framework of the NATO-Russia Council.

"All these Stoltenberg's claims that Russia rejects dialogue are just lies ... There were offers to have a substantive conversation, to avoid some politicized PR stories that our Western partners are famous for, to hold relevant dialogue with experts, including military experts, on a wide range of issues.

All these proposals are on Stoltenberg's table, and he can sort out his papers, find this and stop spreading disinformation that Russia allegedly rejects dialogue. Russia refuses to participate in a PR campaign that is planned in advance, this is certainly not our cup of tea," Zakharova said at a briefing.

