Russia Foreign Ministry Summons Italian Ambassador After Russian Performances Cancellation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned Italian Ambassador in Moscow Giorgio Starace in connection with the cancellation of a number of Russian performances in Italy recently.

"On February 17, Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. During the conversation, the Russian side expressed to the head of the diplomatic mission the bewilderment in connection with the recent cancellation of performances by a number of Russian performers in Italy," the ministry said in a statement.

Rome's decisions "testify to the manifestation of a tendency to discriminate against Russian artists and narrow cultural and humanitarian exchanges," the statement read.

"Russia remains open to dialogue in the field of culture and does not intend to impose restrictions on cultural figures from Italy, of course, if the Italian side observes the conditions of equality and reciprocity in the implementation of relations in this area," the ministry said.

Additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed the Italian ambassador of its assessments of the ongoing supplies of arms and military equipment to Ukraine.