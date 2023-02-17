UrduPoint.com

Russia Foreign Ministry Summons Italian Ambassador After Russian Performances Cancellation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Russia Foreign Ministry Summons Italian Ambassador After Russian Performances Cancellation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned Italian Ambassador in Moscow Giorgio Starace in connection with the cancellation of a number of Russian performances in Italy recently.

"On February 17, Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. During the conversation, the Russian side expressed to the head of the diplomatic mission the bewilderment in connection with the recent cancellation of performances by a number of Russian performers in Italy," the ministry said in a statement.

Rome's decisions "testify to the manifestation of a tendency to discriminate against Russian artists and narrow cultural and humanitarian exchanges," the statement read.

"Russia remains open to dialogue in the field of culture and does not intend to impose restrictions on cultural figures from Italy, of course, if the Italian side observes the conditions of equality and reciprocity in the implementation of relations in this area," the ministry said.

Additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed the Italian ambassador of its assessments of the ongoing supplies of arms and military equipment to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Italy February From

Recent Stories

Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

23 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attende ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

27 minutes ago
 President invites CEC for urgent meeting on electi ..

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

33 minutes ago
 Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

2 hours ago
 "Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.