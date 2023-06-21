UrduPoint.com

Russia Formally Agrees To Appointment Of New German Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russia Formally Agrees to Appointment of New German Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russia gave an agrement or an official consent to the appointment of new German Ambassador to the Russian Federation Alexander Lambsdorff, that will enable him receive a Russian visa in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Der Spiegel magazine, citing the German Foreign Ministry, reported that Russia expressed readiness to receive Lambsdorff, who is currently the deputy head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) faction in the Bundestag, as a new ambassador to Moscow.

"The Russian side gave him an agrement, in the near future he will receive a visa and begin his duties at the embassy," the ministry said.

He will replace the incumbent German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr, who has been in office since September 2019.

